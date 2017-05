Man accused of hit-and-run that killed Key Peninsula golf cart driver pleads not guilty

Ty William Thacker Fuller, 49, pleaded not guilty at arraignment Wednesday to vehicular homicide, two counts of hit-and-run, and third-degree assault. Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set bail at $1 million. Prosecutors say Fuller crashed into a golf cart driven by 65-year-old Gary Moody Tuesday, who died from his injuries.