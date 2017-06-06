Woman shot and killed in fight outside White Center apartment party

A woman died Tuesday morning after she was shot during a fight outside an apartment complex near White Center, said Sgt. Cindi West of the King County Sheriff’s Office.
The women, both 28, knew each other and had been attending a part at a nearby apartment before the shooting. Detectives are working to determine the reason for the altercation.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived after receiving numerous reports of a shot being fired. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Avenue Apartments in the 10700 block of 14 Ave. SW near White Center.
The woman who reportedly fired the shot was taken into custody and transported to Highline Hospital in Burien with minor injuries sustained during the altercation. She was to be booked into the King County Jail later this morning for Investigation of Murder according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
