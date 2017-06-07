Puyallup police are interested in speaking to the driver of the truck in this surveillance video. The driver of the truck, pulling a trailer, is believed to have hit and seriously injured a bicyclist before fleeing. Puyallup Police Department
Puyallup police are interested in speaking to the driver of the truck in this surveillance video. The driver of the truck, pulling a trailer, is believed to have hit and seriously injured a bicyclist before fleeing. Puyallup Police Department

Crime

June 07, 2017 5:18 PM

Police need help identifying hit-and-run driver caught on video

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

Puyallup police are seeking help identifying the driver of a pickup truck that struck and seriously injured a bicyclist Tuesday night before fleeing the area.

The collision happened about 6 p.m. on River Road at 18th Street Northwest, the department posted on Facebook.

The man on the bicycle was taken to a Tacoma hospital for his injuries, department spokesman Scott Engle said.

The tan truck, which has an extended cab and was towing a large black trailer, may have a partial license plate with numbers 1158.

The truck was last seen going southbound on 18th Street Northwest.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 253-770-3343 or email tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

