Police need help identifying hit-and-run driver caught on video

Puyallup police are seeking help identifying the driver of a pickup truck that struck and seriously injured a bicyclist Tuesday night before fleeing the area.
The collision happened about 6 p.m. on River Road at 18th Street Northwest, the department posted on Facebook.
The man on the bicycle was taken to a Tacoma hospital for his injuries, department spokesman Scott Engle said.
The tan truck, which has an extended cab and was towing a large black trailer, may have a partial license plate with numbers 1158.
The truck was last seen going southbound on 18th Street Northwest.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 253-770-3343 or email tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments