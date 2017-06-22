Jury in hatchet killer case says state blew it, awards $2.9 million to widow and family

The brutal 2012 slaying of Robert Meline at the hands of his son Jonathan was the state of Washington’s fault, a jury decided Thursday.
After a three-week trial in Tacoma, jurors awarded $2.9 million in damages to Robert’s widow, Kim Meline, and the couple’s four daughters.
The lawsuit, originally filed by the Meline family in 2013, contended that leaders of Western State Hospital wrongly released Jonathan Meline from commitment, despite their knowledge of his persistent delusions and a history of violent behavior. Jonathan believed that the Illuminati murdered his real parents and replaced them with evil duplicates who were killing children.
In October 2012, nine months after his release from the hospital, Jonathan killed his sleeping father with a hatchet. He was charged with first-degree murder but found not guilty by reason of insanity.
