Witness video from freeway shooting

Lorenzo Parks didn’t have anything worth robbing when 17-year-old Dakota Mikalle Collins and six other young men demanded everything in his pockets. Parks even turned his pockets inside out to prove it. Collins shot him anyway, and Thursday was sentenced for the 38-year-old’s death.
Bonney Lake resident Tobin Panton, 41, was sentenced Friday for the Nov. 3 death of his neighbor, Linda Green. Panton shot at a fleeing car thief, and hit Green as she slept in her home nearby instead.
On July 4, 2017, a motorcyclist was clocked going 82 mph in a 60 mph zone. When the driver failed to stop, a Washington State Patrol trooper notified the agency's aviation unit which produced this footage of a 17-mile pursuit on I-5 in Snohomish County.