Michael Anthony Rude was identified Sunday as the man shot by a Washington State Patrol trooper on I-5 Saturday morning.
Michael Anthony Rude was identified Sunday as the man shot by a Washington State Patrol trooper on I-5 Saturday morning. Tony Overman Staff file, 2017
Michael Anthony Rude was identified Sunday as the man shot by a Washington State Patrol trooper on I-5 Saturday morning. Tony Overman Staff file, 2017

Crime

July 09, 2017 1:08 PM

Coroner identifies man shot by trooper on I-5 Saturday morning

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

Michael Anthony Rude, 22, of Kent, was identified Sunday as the man shot by a trooper Saturday morning on Interstate 5, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner Gary Warnock said an autopsy is set for either Monday or Tuesday.

The man, a reservist in the Washington National Guard, triggered a large law enforcement response after he called 911 from King County at 6:13 a.m. Saturday and said he “wanted suicide by cop,” according to Washington State Patrol trooper Brooke Bova.

The man called 911 from a location near state Route 167, Bova said. Troopers located him at milepost 120 on southbound I-5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord, she said. They stopped him near milepost 110 near Carpenter Road, where he got out of his vehicle with a knife and refused to comply with the officers’ commands, Bova said.

He ended up fatally shot at 6:49 a.m. by a trooper on southbound Interstate 5 near Lacey, Bova said.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Officer involved shooting shuts down I5

Officer involved shooting shuts down I5 0:49

Officer involved shooting shuts down I5
Driver killed by trooper wanted 'death by cop' 1:44

Driver killed by trooper wanted 'death by cop'
Witness video from freeway shooting 0:38

Witness video from freeway shooting

View More Video