Coroner identifies man shot by trooper on I-5 Saturday morning

Michael Anthony Rude, 22, of Kent, was identified Sunday as the man shot by a trooper Saturday morning on Interstate 5, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner Gary Warnock said an autopsy is set for either Monday or Tuesday.
The man, a reservist in the Washington National Guard, triggered a large law enforcement response after he called 911 from King County at 6:13 a.m. Saturday and said he “wanted suicide by cop,” according to Washington State Patrol trooper Brooke Bova.
The man called 911 from a location near state Route 167, Bova said. Troopers located him at milepost 120 on southbound I-5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord, she said. They stopped him near milepost 110 near Carpenter Road, where he got out of his vehicle with a knife and refused to comply with the officers’ commands, Bova said.
He ended up fatally shot at 6:49 a.m. by a trooper on southbound Interstate 5 near Lacey, Bova said.
