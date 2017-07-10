Crime

July 10, 2017 7:53 PM

Olympia man charged in mailing of severed finger, fake bomb to IRS

The Associated Press

An Olympia man who authorities say mailed one of his fingers to the IRS is now facing federal charges.

The Seattlepi.com reported Monday (https://goo.gl/a1MU1R ) that 68-year-old Normand Lariviere was charged with mailing a threat to injure after IRS workers in Ogden, Utah, discovered a package containing a fake bomb July 6.

Charging papers say he also sent his finger, a bullet and a marijuana joint to tax collectors in 2016.

Court documents say Lariviere has been upset with the IRS since he was laid off in the 1990s from his job as a civilian defense contractor.

He began filing grievances with federal agencies related to the Department of Defense, saying he shouldn’t have to pay taxes because the government hadn’t satisfied his claims.

Charging papers say Lariviere told investigators he made and sent the fake bomb. He remains jailed.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Motorcyclist going 147 mph caught by Washington State Patrol

Motorcyclist going 147 mph caught by Washington State Patrol 4:30

Motorcyclist going 147 mph caught by Washington State Patrol
Pedestrian hit by car on North Pearl Street 0:27

Pedestrian hit by car on North Pearl Street
Driver killed by trooper wanted 'death by cop' 1:44

Driver killed by trooper wanted 'death by cop'

View More Video