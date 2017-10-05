He showed teen robbers his empty pockets. Now 2 have been sentenced for his death

More Videos 0:16 Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club Pause 1:21 Tacoma's Santiago Mederos added to FBI's 10 Most Wanted List 1:20 1 dead after Tacoma warehouse fire 1:30 Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace 1:13 Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council 1:49 High-tech firm says Tacoma could become "a primary hiring place" 3:08 Russell Wilson on his, Seahawks' state of mind 2:41 Bobby Wagner on Seahawks defending Rams' RB Todd Gurley, QB Jared Geoff 0:55 UW coach Scott Huff jokes about getting O-line more receptions 2:02 Week 6: Top 5 high school football plays of the week Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens Lorenzo Parks didn’t have anything worth robbing when 17-year-old Dakota Mikalle Collins and six other young men demanded everything in his pockets. Parks even turned his pockets inside out to prove it. Collins shot him anyway, and Thursday was sentenced for the 38-year-old’s death. Lorenzo Parks didn’t have anything worth robbing when 17-year-old Dakota Mikalle Collins and six other young men demanded everything in his pockets. Parks even turned his pockets inside out to prove it. Collins shot him anyway, and Thursday was sentenced for the 38-year-old’s death. Alexis Krell akrell@thenewstribune.com

