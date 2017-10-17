Crime

Gunman shoots himself in leg after robbing pizza deliveryman, police say

By Stacia Glenn

October 17, 2017 8:50 AM

Robbing a pizza deliveryman went off without a hitch – except for the gunman shooting himself in the leg, of course.

Lakewood police said a few friends decided Sunday to hold up a pizza deliveryman and used a computer to order a pie to an address. Two of them then waited outside until the deliveryman arrived and ordered him to hand over his wallet at gunpoint.

The pair fled when the homeowner heard a commotion and opened the front door.

Moments later, the deliveryman reported hearing a gunshot.

Officers later discovered that a 20-year-old was driven to the hospital by friends and treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Although he initially claimed he’d been robbed, he eventually confessed to robbing the pizza deliveryman and shooting himself in the leg, according to court documents.

The man told police he found the gun in the laundry room of an apartment building during a party.

He has been charged with first-degree robbery.

A 19-year-old man was also charged with first-degree robbery and ordered held on $50,000 bail. Another 19-year-old man who allegedly took the gun and passed it to another friend was charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

