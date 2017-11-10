The Supreme Court is coming to Tacoma — maybe to your French class.

The Washington State Supreme Court is coming to Tacoma next week, and in addition to hearing cases and answering your questions, justices will take part in some classes.
The public can attend panel discussions with the court at the University of Puget Sound on Monday. On Tuesday, they will get to watch the court hear arguments on campus in a few cases — as part of its “traveling court” program.
The justices also will hit the books while they’re here — or at least visiting some of the college’s courses.
Here’s the schedule:
Never miss a local story.
At 1 p.m. Monday, Justice Mary Yu will attend the class, “Thinking Ethically: What is Justice?” while Justice Steven Gonzalez visits first-year Japanese.
Meanwhile, Justice Sheryl McCloud will be in intermediate French, and Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst and Justice Charles Wiggins are expected in “Methods in African-American Studies.”
“Origins of the Modern World is where students will find Justices Debra Stephens and Susan Owens.
At 2 p.m., the justices will head to a panel discussion in Schneebeck Concert Hall about free speech and activism, followed by one at 3:30 p.m. about “Young People and the Law.”
On Tuesday, they will hear oral arguments in the concert hall, starting at 9 a.m.
First will come a lawsuit against the Lyft rideshare company, and then the case of a man who appealed his sentence for indecent exposure.
The justices will take audience questions afterward, until 11 a.m.
At 1:30, the court will hear arguments in the case of a man who appealed his drug possession charge.
The public is invited to all of it — no tickets required — except for the classes.
Which means you can’t join Justice Barbara Madsen in “Advanced Poetry Writing.”
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
If you go
When: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Monday (Nov. 13); 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 14).
Where: Schneebeck Concert Hall at the University of Puget Sound, near Union Avenue and North 14th Street in Tacoma.
What: Panel discussions Monday, and oral arguments in several cases Tuesday, followed by Q&A sessions with the justices.
Comments