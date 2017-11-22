Crime

Naked, drunken man wrecks car into tree while having sex with passenger, State Patrol says

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

November 22, 2017 08:31 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Well, when a man loves a woman, and a woman loves a man …

Wait.

Let me tell you about the birds and the bees and the cars in the trees …

That happened Wednesday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A drunken man was driving on state Route 7 near La Grande, naked and having sex with the also-naked woman who was supposed to be in the passenger seat when he missed a curve, went off Mountain Highway and struck a tree, State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova said.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. in the 46800 block of Mountain Highway East.

She was hospitalized with broken bones, and her 3-month-old child in the backseat was uninjured, Bova said.

The man was arrested and taken to Pierce County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, vehicular assault and child endangerment, Bova said. He has three prior DUI convictions.

Witnesses told responding troopers both the man and woman were naked when they left the vehicle.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting

    Three young people were sentenced Wednesday for the death of 15-year-old Chase McKee, who was the victim of a drive-by shooting March 3 in Lakewood.

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting 2:35

Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting
He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy 3:09

He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy
Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee 0:44

Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee

View More Video