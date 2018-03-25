Cops think they rehearsed this robbery caught on tape. Have you seen these suspects?

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies want help identifying a man and woman believed to be involved in the theft of a $1,900 gaming system from a Spanaway Walmart.
The man is suspected of placing a computer gaming system and monitor in a shopping cart and then pushing the cart out of the store shortly before midnight on Feb. 21, according to a post on the Sheriff's department's Facebook page.
Surveillance cameras captured video of the man and woman entering the Mountain Highway store and then the man leaving minutes later with a cart full of loot. The man loaded the stolen merchandise into a maroon SUV driven by the woman, police said. The man, wearing a black coat and Chicago Bulls cap, can then be seen entered the store again before fleeing the scene in the SUV.
“She takes off and (the) suspect walks back in the store, empty-handed, probably trying to determine if anybody’s coming after him, or not, or to run interference," Pierce County Sheriff's Detective Ed Troyer told Q13-TV. "These are definitely (people who have) rehearsed this and (are) out committing retail theft. We want to get them caught before more people become victims."
Those with information about the suspects area asked to call 800-222-8477.
Comments