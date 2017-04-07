Threats continue at Sumner High, but school remains open with added police presence

An increased police presence continued Friday at Sumner High School, following three threats to student safety.
The threats appear to have a common source, but “they don’t appear to be credible,” police spokeswoman Carmen Palmer said.
The first e-mailed threat closed the school Tuesday; classes resumed Wednesday.
Another e-mail threat came Wednesday, and a third was received Thursday, according to messages sent by school officials to parents.
Police and school officials have said that while they are investigating the source of the threats, students and staff members were safe, school remained open Friday and after-school activities continued as normal.
Palmer said police have asked for help from federal law enforcement as their investigation continues.
If you have information that might help the investigation, call the police tip line at 253-299-5678.
