Hiring alert: 900 civilian jobs available at Naval shipyard in Bremerton

Folks looking to break into shipyard work have until Friday to apply for one of 900 “helper trainee” positions at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton.
The application process, which opened Wednesday, will close at 8:59 p.m. Friday.
The recruitment is exempt from the federal hiring freeze announced by President Donald Trump earlier this month, the Department of the Navy reported.
Successful applicants will be hired at a grade of WG-1 with a starting pay rate of $16.07 an hour. There is promotion potential to WG-5. Benefits include on-the-job training, tuition help, health insurance, a retirement plan and paid sick and vacation time.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 or older at time of hire, and able to pass security and physical fitness requirements.
Job seekers should apply online at usajobs.gov. Search for job announcement number SIL-10005805-17-FR-601744-D or the job title, “helper trainee.”
