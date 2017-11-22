Heart-attack victim wants to thank soldier who saved him. ‘I wouldn’t be here without him.’

Jean McGuire says she is “Oh, so thankful,” to have her husband Mike McGuire by her side this Thanksgiving. He suffered a heart attack during the couple’s daily walk at Chambers Bay last month. A passing jogger performed CPR to help keep Mike McGuire alive long enough for doctors to save his life. The couple is shown at their home in University Place on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com