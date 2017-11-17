Coming through your neighborhood at 79 mph, trains being tested for new route

More Videos 1:12 Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes Pause 0:43 Tacoma Baptist QB PJ Talen previews 1B quarterfinal matchup with powerhouse Lummi 1:15 Technology upgrade for Gig Harbor ambulance 1:12 Utah’s Huntley has Huskies secondary on high alert 1:20 Seahawks Bobby Wagner on why playing Atlanta 'is a linebacker's game' 0:44 Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:33 Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 2:35 Pete Carroll on status of Chancellor, Brown looking ahead to Monday night's Atlanta game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

New route for Amtrak to open Dec. 18 The Coast Starlight, shown arriving at Tacoma Dome Station in May, will be among the Amtrak trains using the Point Defiance Bypass railroad tracks starting Dec. 18. Fourteen trains per day traveling at speeds up to 79 mph are expected on the route when it opens. The Coast Starlight, shown arriving at Tacoma Dome Station in May, will be among the Amtrak trains using the Point Defiance Bypass railroad tracks starting Dec. 18. Fourteen trains per day traveling at speeds up to 79 mph are expected on the route when it opens. Craig Sailor csailor@thenewstribune.com

The Coast Starlight, shown arriving at Tacoma Dome Station in May, will be among the Amtrak trains using the Point Defiance Bypass railroad tracks starting Dec. 18. Fourteen trains per day traveling at speeds up to 79 mph are expected on the route when it opens. Craig Sailor csailor@thenewstribune.com