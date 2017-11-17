Coming through your neighborhood at 79 mph, trains being tested for new route

More Videos

Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes 1:12

Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes

Pause
Tacoma Baptist QB PJ Talen previews 1B quarterfinal matchup with powerhouse Lummi 0:43

Tacoma Baptist QB PJ Talen previews 1B quarterfinal matchup with powerhouse Lummi

Technology upgrade for Gig Harbor ambulance 1:15

Technology upgrade for Gig Harbor ambulance

Utah’s Huntley has Huskies secondary on high alert 1:12

Utah’s Huntley has Huskies secondary on high alert

Seahawks Bobby Wagner on why playing Atlanta 'is a linebacker's game' 1:20

Seahawks Bobby Wagner on why playing Atlanta 'is a linebacker's game'

Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee 0:44

Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 1:33

Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center

Pete Carroll on status of Chancellor, Brown looking ahead to Monday night's Atlanta game 2:35

Pete Carroll on status of Chancellor, Brown looking ahead to Monday night's Atlanta game

  • New route for Amtrak to open Dec. 18

    The Coast Starlight, shown arriving at Tacoma Dome Station in May, will be among the Amtrak trains using the Point Defiance Bypass railroad tracks starting Dec. 18. Fourteen trains per day traveling at speeds up to 79 mph are expected on the route when it opens.

The Coast Starlight, shown arriving at Tacoma Dome Station in May, will be among the Amtrak trains using the Point Defiance Bypass railroad tracks starting Dec. 18. Fourteen trains per day traveling at speeds up to 79 mph are expected on the route when it opens. Craig Sailor csailor@thenewstribune.com
The Coast Starlight, shown arriving at Tacoma Dome Station in May, will be among the Amtrak trains using the Point Defiance Bypass railroad tracks starting Dec. 18. Fourteen trains per day traveling at speeds up to 79 mph are expected on the route when it opens. Craig Sailor csailor@thenewstribune.com

Traffic

Coming through your neighborhood at 79 mph, trains being tested for new route

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

November 17, 2017 10:46 AM

Trains could be zipping through South Sound communities at 79 mph as soon as Saturday when testing begins on the Point Defiance Bypass railroad tracks, the state Department of Transportation announced.

Testing will take place on the route from the Tacoma Dome Station through South Tacoma, Lakewood, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and DuPont in advance of the Dec. 18 opening, said WSDOT spokeswoman Janet Matkin.

The route is currently used by slower moving trains. During testing, trains will move at a variety of speeds and could go as fast as 79 mph, Matkin said. Fourteen passenger trains per day traveling at speeds up to 79 mph are expected on the route when it opens.

The bypass is intended to deliver more frequent, faster and more reliable service by eliminating the curves and single-track tunnels of the current route. Six Amtrak Cascades and one Coast Starlight train is planned per day. Crossing times at intersections are expected to last 45 seconds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

WSDOT has been working for months to spread the word and promote safety around the tracks, even enlisting Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin for its “Get Back from the Tracks” campaign.

Most of the testing will take place at night, Matkin said, but when the route opens the trains will run 6:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. “However, delays in schedules make it important to stay alert and expect trains at any time, day or night,” reads a WSDOT statement.

The agency advising taking the following steps:

▪  Do not walk on or near the tracks.

▪  Do not stop your vehicle on the railroad tracks while waiting for traffic.

▪  Obey all signals at all times — both pedestrians and drivers.

▪  Wait for crossing arms to go up and/or lights to stop flashing before entering a crossing.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes 1:12

Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes

Pause
Tacoma Baptist QB PJ Talen previews 1B quarterfinal matchup with powerhouse Lummi 0:43

Tacoma Baptist QB PJ Talen previews 1B quarterfinal matchup with powerhouse Lummi

Technology upgrade for Gig Harbor ambulance 1:15

Technology upgrade for Gig Harbor ambulance

Utah’s Huntley has Huskies secondary on high alert 1:12

Utah’s Huntley has Huskies secondary on high alert

Seahawks Bobby Wagner on why playing Atlanta 'is a linebacker's game' 1:20

Seahawks Bobby Wagner on why playing Atlanta 'is a linebacker's game'

Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee 0:44

Police search Hilltop neighborhood for escapee

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 1:33

Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center

Pete Carroll on status of Chancellor, Brown looking ahead to Monday night's Atlanta game 2:35

Pete Carroll on status of Chancellor, Brown looking ahead to Monday night's Atlanta game

  • Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes

    Tacoma's Streets Initiative — a program aimed to maintaining and improving city streets — will have either repaved or had some maintenance treatment on 5,600 block, out of about 8,000 total blocks in Tacoma in 10 years.

Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes

View More Video