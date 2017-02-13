Jerry Sandusky’s son arrested on child sex assault, porn charges

0:13 Parker Trotter arraigned on child rape charges Pause

0:43 Two arraigned in connection with Saturday slaying of Jason Emery

3:11 How emergency calls are sent from 911 and received by responders

1:49 Tax bills are going up this year, says Pierce County

0:46 Jordan Morris is back at Sounders preseason camp

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order

1:45 Matchless Brewery Makes Move to Its Own Space.mp4

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood