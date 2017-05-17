Missing girls found huddled in mountains after residents notice dad’s odd behavior

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Pause 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 0:16 Woman finds an iguana in her toilet 3:13 Baylor grad and former Mavs Dancer Kathryn Dunn on the school's sexual assault scandal 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks 1:39 Move from flood zone brings heartache, hope to longtime farm family 2:47 Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell speaks of slain officer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email On Monday, May 15, 2017, residents of Eureka, Nev. helped locate Joshua Dundon of Boise, and his two daughters after they were reported missing. Dundon was reported to have removed his daughters from school in Boise the previous Wednesday. A truck found burning near Eureka on Thursday matched the description of Dundon's pickup. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

