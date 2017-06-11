Prisoners work for pennies an hour so they can help Special Olympics athletes

More Videos 0:29 Mayor feels Tacoma should compete for second Amazon headquarters Pause 1:56 Pete Carroll's day-after assessment of Seahawks' opener 2:02 Pete Carroll assesses Seahawks O-line from opening loss at Green Bay 1:38 Renting in Tacoma's tight market for apartments 1:09 1 dead after shooting at Tacoma police, spokeswoman says 10:15 Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour 0:53 UW coach Chris Petersen talks about what went right against Montana at Monday press conference 2:02 Bellarmine Prep coach Brian Jensen talks about the Lions' 30-6 win over Lakes 0:50 Woman detained in Puyallup suspected of link to shooting report 1:19 Saga of Hilltop man’s stolen sousaphone ends on a mysterious note Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Welcome to prison, no really. Inmates play friendly with Special Olympics athletes Prisoners at the Sierra Conservation Center host Special Olympics athletes for exhibition softball game to raise money for the nonprofit. The inmates organized the event over the past year as part of a career development program. (Andy Alfaro and Marijke Rowland) Prisoners at the Sierra Conservation Center host Special Olympics athletes for exhibition softball game to raise money for the nonprofit. The inmates organized the event over the past year as part of a career development program. (Andy Alfaro and Marijke Rowland)

Prisoners at the Sierra Conservation Center host Special Olympics athletes for exhibition softball game to raise money for the nonprofit. The inmates organized the event over the past year as part of a career development program. (Andy Alfaro and Marijke Rowland)