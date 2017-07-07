They were debating if Star Wars or Star Trek was better — then one pulled a knife

The Star Wars vs. Star Trek debate has existed since Star Wars first hit theaters in 1977.
But in Oklahoma City, the debate recently went beyond playful jabs among friends.
FOX 25 reported that Jerome Dewayne Whyte and his roommate were arguing if Star Wars or Star Trek was better. The roommate, who wasn’t named in police reports, said the argument was going nowhere, so he became frustrated and told Whyte “You’re just a trick” before walking back to his room.
Whyt allegedly shoved the man to the ground, FOX 25 reported.
“You wanna replay that?” the man said to Whyte after the shove, according to police. The man was shoved to the ground again.
After the second shove, Whyte allegedly wrapped his arm around the man’s neck and began choking him. The man then pulled out a pocket knife after he was close to becoming unconscious, according to FOX 25. Whyte let go, reached for the knife and cut himself before leaving the room.
Whyte was arrested July 1 on complaints of assault, battery, possession of marijuana and outstanding Oklahoma County warrants, according to FOX 25.
It isn’t clear what side of the argument Whyte was on. He’s is being held on a $4,000 bond, CNET reported.
