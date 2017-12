More Videos 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers Pause 1:29 Russell Wilson on goal of NFL MVP: 'I want to be the best in the world' 1:52 Police shoot man in a stolen vehicle 0:27 Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief? 2:31 Highlights as Emmett Linton scores 26 in Lincoln’s win over Bellarmine Prep 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 0:36 UW tailback Myles Gaskin on the team rolling up 328 rushing yards against WSU 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:52 Noah Dickerson speaks highly of freshmen in win over Kennesaw State Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Yates on Flynn: ‘The National Security Adviser, essentially, could be blackmailed by the Russians’ Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said that Gen. Michael Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence with false information and created a “compromised situation" during her testimony on the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said that Gen. Michael Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence with false information and created a “compromised situation" during her testimony on the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. C-SPAN

