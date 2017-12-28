He sped away from police – right off the end of a pier

More Videos 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Pause 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 0:31 The dangers of texting while driving 1:16 Watch boiling water turn to snow 0:36 Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie 18:41 Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car 17:57 Sumter County Sheriff's Office stolen patrol car dashcam footage 0:37 Man forced off overbooked United flight 1:14 Karly Parker arraigned for deadly head on in August near Purdy 2:14 Get an early peek at the new Fred Meyer in Gig Harbor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Oregon man drives off pier after attempting to flee from police Oregon police attempted to arrest Timothy Erofeeff, after investigating reports of a trespasser at the Astoria riverfront on Dec. 27. Erofeeff ended up fleeing the scene in his Ford F-150, driving it straight off a pier into the Columbia River. Bystanders said he was lucky to be alive. Oregon police attempted to arrest Timothy Erofeeff, after investigating reports of a trespasser at the Astoria riverfront on Dec. 27. Erofeeff ended up fleeing the scene in his Ford F-150, driving it straight off a pier into the Columbia River. Bystanders said he was lucky to be alive. JD Moreland via Storyful

Oregon police attempted to arrest Timothy Erofeeff, after investigating reports of a trespasser at the Astoria riverfront on Dec. 27. Erofeeff ended up fleeing the scene in his Ford F-150, driving it straight off a pier into the Columbia River. Bystanders said he was lucky to be alive. JD Moreland via Storyful