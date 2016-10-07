Trump apologizes for crude 2005 comments as condemnations flood in

Politicians in both parties reacted swiftly Friday to the release of a 2005 recording of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump making crass comments about women, prompting Trump to release a video apology late Friday even as he vowed to stay in the race.
The video released earlier Friday by The Washington Post and NBC News captured lewd audio of Trump bragging in vulgar terms about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women as he and Billy Bush, then-host of “Access Hollywood,” wait to film a segment on Trump’s 2005 cameo on “Days of Our Lives.”
In a statement released by his campaign shortly after the “Access Hollywood” video broke, Trump said: “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course – not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended.”
Trump released a 90-second video statement on Facebook near midnight Friday saying he regrets his comments and apologizing. “I pledge to be a better man tomorrow,” Trump said. But he also said “we’re living in the real world” and called the crude comments a distraction. He said “others have done worse” and repeated accusations targeting Bill Clinton’s treatment of women.
For his part, Billy Bush released a statement through his employer, NBC, saying that he was “embarrassed and ashamed” by the recording. Bush said he was younger and less mature when the incident took place, and that he “acted foolishly” in playing along with Trump’s crass remarks. He apologized for his role in the comments.
Trump’s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, ignored questions from reporters on Trump’s remarks while campaigning in Ohio.
Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton responded to Trump’s comments on Twitter, calling them “horrific” and adding, “We cannot allow this man to become president.”
This is horrific. We cannot allow this man to become president. https://t.co/RwhW7yeFI2— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 7, 2016
Sen. Tim Kaine, her vice-presidential running mate, also had harsh words for Trump.
Tim Kaine quick on the draw, says audio "makes me sick to my stomach." pic.twitter.com/RSL3tYbKv2— Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) October 7, 2016
But Trump also took heat on the comments from fellow Republicans, some of whom called for him to drop out of the race.
Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, withdrew his support for Trump late Friday night, telling Fox 13 of Salt Lake City that he can “no longer in good conscience” support his presidential campaign. Chaffetz called Trump’s comments “abhorrent and offensive.”
“No woman should ever be described in these terms or talked about in this manner,” said party chairman Reince Preibus. “Ever.”
House Speaker Paul Ryan, who had been scheduled to campaign Saturday with Trump, said he was “sickened” by the candidate’s lewd comments, and called on him to show respect for women. He added Trump was “no longer attending” their formerly planned joint appearance.
Trump later said Pence would stand in for him while he prepared for Sunday’s debate against Clinton.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the senate majority leader, called the comments “repugnant and unacceptable,” noting that he spoke as the father of three daughters. And House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said there was “no place” for Trump’s conduct or language.
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who ran against Trump for the nomination, posted on Twitter that Trump’s comments were “reprehensible” and beyond apology.
As the grandfather of two precious girls, I find that no apology can excuse away Donald Trump's reprehensible comments degrading women.— Jeb Bush (@JebBush) October 7, 2016
Another former rival, Mitt Romney, also took to Twitter to strongly condemn Trump’s “vile degradations.”
Further condemnations poured in from former candidates Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Rubio called the comments “vulgar, egregious & impossible to justify,” while Cruz said they were “disturbing and inappropriate.” Both have endorsed Trump’s candidacy.
Jon Huntsman, the former Utah governor who also sought the GOP nomination, called on Trump to resign as the Republican nominee one week after saying he would vote for him, reported The Salt Lake Tribune. On Twitter, Utah’s current governor, Gary Herbert, called Trump’s comments “beyond offensive and despicable.” Herbert said he would not vote for Trump, though he added he also would not vote for Clinton.
Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., locked in a tough re-election match with New Hampshire Gov. Maggie Hassan, called Trump’s comments “totally inappropriate and offensive.” But Hassan, a Democrat, said the comments “cannot be excused” and questioned how Ayotte, who has said she will vote for Trump but not endorse him, could continue to support him in any way.
“There are no excuses for Donald Trump’s offensive and demeaning comments. No woman should ever be victimized by this kind of inappropriate behavior. He alone bears the burden of his conduct and alone should suffer the consequences,” said Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who is up for re-election.
Republican strategist Ana Navarro, who has opposed Trump’s candidacy, challenged party leaders to call on him to step down. Sen. Mark Kirk, R-Ill., also no fan of Trump’s, said the party should enact emergency rules to replace Trump on the ticket, calling him a “malignant clown.”
Donald Trump is not fit. Period. Republican leaders know it. They need to call on him to step down. TONIGHT. https://t.co/Vock2AkS84— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) October 8, 2016
But ardent fans of the reality-show-star-turned-candidate flooded Twitter and other social media outlets to downplay Trump’s remarks and accuse Clinton of treason and other crimes.
