Sessions spoke twice with Russian envoy despite denying any contact during hearings

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine Pause

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

3:09 Rayvaughn Bolton, Kentwood runaway late to beat Bellarmine in first round

2:33 Highlights from Bellarmine Prep's win over Woodinville

1:21 Drive-by Ash Wednesday

1:39 Mariners 13, Padres 2: A walk in the park for another easy victory

1:49 Camping for free Chick-fil-A

2:50 Saint Martin's University students, faculty hold one-day walkout

1:30 Deputies shoot two in stolen truck after pursuit