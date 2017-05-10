Democrats plot their strategy in wake of Comey firing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:53 Politicians in Olympia aren't negotiating a budget – but they are putting up posters Pause 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 1:13 Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 2:10 Century-old beer returned to owner 0:46 Amtrak's Coast Starlight is back on track 1:15 Auburn Mountainview baseball finds inspiration in teammate's fatal battle with brain cancer 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 0:35 Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday defended President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer questioned the president's decision and called for a special prosecutor to lead the Russia investigation. United States Senate