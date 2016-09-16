Deplorables: Trump is the leader of our revolt

The presidential election has degenerated into juvenile name calling by all parties. Forgotten are the tens of millions of populist Americans, made up mostly of the white middle class and blue collar workers, who have historically made America great.
Hillary Clinton has labeled us “deplorable”. This election is the revolt of the deplorables that have been ignored, despised and disenfranchised by the Clinton elites. For the past eight years these elites have brought terror, death and almost economic collapse in the world. The populists believe only a strong America can bring peace and economic improvement.
We won World War II to bring peace, freedom and prosperity to the world. We have chosen Donald Trump to preserve our heritage and lead us.
The elites’ programs will result in another American revolution or an unmotivated and corrupt country, especially in the military, police, workers, etc. They will create anarchy (e.g. Chicago) if they prevail.
