Politics: Can Democrats find a way to be kind?

I found it ironic that in the Sunday Jan. 1 newspaper, the cover page of the Parade section advised people to “throw kindness around like confetti.” Inside was an article headlined “Let’s make 2017 the year of being kind.”
So what do we see on the front page of the TNT that same day? An announcement of a “Counter-Inaugural Bawl Ball” and “Protest Trump and his Pierce County Posse.”
Can anyone imagine the Republican Party having counter inaugural balls for President Obama’s last two inaugurations? Can the Democrats ever do anything kind with any Republican in any office?
Democrats, try and be kind in 2017, I challenge you. Make it a good year. It’s your choice.
