Taxes: Governor's proposal a good path forward

Re: “Inslee revived tax talk after Nov. 8,” (TNT, 1/1).
The issue of taxes has picked up negative connotations. Taxes are a good as long as resources are spent judiciously and government processes transparent. Also, we cannot have an open discussion about taxes without a discussion about infrastructures that continue to feed wealth inequities.
Good governance and tax systems should be tailored to support shared social infrastructures, citizen well-being and the protection of natural ecosystems, all of which are foundational to all civilizations.
With regard to Gov. Jay Inslee’s tax proposal: A carbon tax is a good way forward in addressing the real issues of global warming. Dumping garbage has a cost, whether you dump it curbside or into the atmosphere or waterways. Industries need to apply proven technological fixes to this behavior, or else pay the cost of their waste stream.
The governor also proposes a capital gains tax, and I can’t understand how this is really an issue. How could this increase be a burden to those so financially secured?
And a raise in the business and occupation tax by 1 percent seems reasonable, as long as there is protection for truly small business owners, farmers and rangers in the state.
Comments