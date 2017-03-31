Environment: Rural interests finally being heard

Re: “Environmentalists warn about Trump’s Puget Sound budget,” (TNT, 3/20).
Recently the newspaper’s front page was dominated by the environmentalists’ distress concerning the federal government’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposal to cut funding of Puget Sound and so-called protection of the Washington coast.
The EPA’s funds have been largely directed by local environmentalists to fulfill their non-professional dreams of environmental protection. But the rural people who have made their living and enjoyed Washington’s beauty and recreation in Western Washington were ignored and suppressed.
These people were generally second and third generation Washingtonians of all walks of life. They observed and studied the ecology of the area generally through the eyes of several generations. For the past several decades these people of the earth believe the environmentalists were squandering federal funds to satisfy their egos without concern for people who have used Washington’s precious resources for generations.
President Donald Trump wants to stop squandering federal funds. The urban environmentalists wish to continue non-productive spending and subvert Washington’s rural heritage.
