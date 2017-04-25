Letters to the Editor

April 25, 2017 6:54 PM

Stadium District: No high-density apartments

Jerome R. Miller, Tacoma

Re: “Historic cathedral a permit away from demolition.” (TNT, 4/13)

Another “multi-story, mixed-used building with subterranean parking” is going to be built in the Stadium District. This one on the site of the Scottish Rite Cathedral with another already in progress across from the Rhein Haus and Stadium Thriftway. The consequence of four highly populated buildings within a block of each other will be unwanted congestion.

The road structure cannot handle increased traffic flow. Placement of the two new apartment buildings in the Stadium District is ideal to further clog traffic on I-705 en-route to I-5 North. At what cost? Developers are salivating at the prospect of making a lot of money with no regard for real estate development that brings nothing but dollars to them by overcrowding and bringing traffic congestion to the neighborhood. I enjoy living in Tacoma because it is not Seattle. Stay away.

