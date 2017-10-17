NFL players: Don’t dishonor brothers in arms

An open letter to protesting players of the NFL:
You graduated high school and struggled growing up on the wrong side of the tracks. Your best friend was just like you. Instead of football practice, he worked at McDonalds.
You signed with a university, he signed with a recruiter. You went to summer workouts, he went to basic training. While you were in college, he deployed to Iraq/Afghanistan twice.
He became a sergeant leading soldiers while shedding his blood watching young Americans give their lives.
Never miss a local story.
You signed for $15 million. Your friend re-enlisted for $32,000 a year.
We buy your tickets, watch you on TV and wear your jerseys. Although we love to watch you play, we care little about your opinions until you offend us.
You have the absolute right to express yourselves, but we have the absolute right to boycott you. We should be ashamed for putting our admiration of your physical skills before what is morally right.
But now you have gone too far. You have insulted our flag, country, soldiers, police officers and veterans.
You are living the American dream, yet you disparage our great country.
Comments