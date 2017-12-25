Letters to the Editor

Censorship: Feds plot to control dialogue

By Stephen Jaech

Steilacoom

Re: “HHS denies ban on words such as ‘science-based,” (TNT, 12/17).

Apparently, federal policy analysts were presented with a list of forbidden words recently, handed down from the Trump administration. An age-old strategy: control people by controlling the dialogue.

The following words are barred from official documents for next year’s CDC budget proposals: “vulnerable,” “entitlement,” “diversity,” “transgender,” “fetus,” “evidence-based” and “science-based.”

As a vulnerable citizen who values diversity and supports transgender people, I value both science-based and evidence-based outcomes.

Furthermore, I reject the notion that all fetuses deserve entitlements, or that words should be banned for ideological reasons.

