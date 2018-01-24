Letters to the Editor

Mileage tax: Bad for middle-class families

By Mark Jones

Tacoma

January 24, 2018 04:23 PM

Re: Editorial Board civic agenda 2018, (TNT, 1/14).

I agree and commend you for advocating for the poor in this city, as well as veterans and the need for local investment especially after the losses of DaVita, Russell group and most recently State Farm.

And yes, we have a deepwater port that needs to be utilized in a manner that is both business-friendly and good for the health of our city.

Then I read you advocate a mileage tax. This on top of already extremely high car-tab fees, and Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed carbon tax, which will increase fuel and heating bills by an estimated 8 to 10 percent.

Imagine going to pay your car-tab fees plus a mileage fee of what I’ve heard from local media could be around 3.2 cents per mile.

The average car mileage per year is 12,000, so that would be an extra $384 per car. I have teenagers who drive, plus myself and my wife, so that adds up to $1,500.

I ask this Editorial Board, the governor and local politicians: What gives you the right to tax us as a lower middle-class family until we’re poor?

