Take a virtual ride on Mount Rainier's old Carbon River Road

A decade after the flooding ravaged Mount Rainier National Park and permanently closed the Carbon River Road, we revisited the road by bike. Here's what a ride on the old road looked like on Nov. 3, 2016, traveling from the Ipsut Campground back to the Carbon River Entrance in the northwest corner of the park. (Adventure columnist Craig Hill biked the road in about 16 minutes but we sped up the video to cover the 5-mile road in about half that time.)