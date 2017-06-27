Saltwater, lakes and rivers fishing report for June 27

Saltwater
Puget Sound: Salmon fishing is open in marine areas 11 and 13, and crabbing is open in Marine Area 11, per staff at Point Defiance Boathouse Marina. People are starting to see a few more Dungeness crab with plenty of Red Rock crab. Fishing for hatchery fish has been pretty slow, which might be a result of large tides. As of Sunday, Point Defiance Boathouse Marina was out of live herring but had frozen herring in several sizes.
Marine Area 12: Sea-run cutthroat and resident coho have been caught recently. Regulations will soon change for chinook salmon in this area. From July 1 through Sept. 30, the daily limit will increase to four Chinook, per the staff at Gig Harbor Fly Shop. Larger baitfish patterns up to about four inches with contrasting tackles (dark on top, white bottom) have led to success, and shrimp imitations are also working well.
Tulalip bubble: Solid king salmon fishing, per the staff at Ted’s Sports Center in Lynnwood.
Edmonds Pier: Fishermen are catching king salmon “just about every day,” according to the staff at Ted’s Sports Center in Lynnwood.
Rivers
Cispus: Tacoma Power employees released a total of 149 chinook, 129 of which were adults, near the mouth of Yellow Jacket Creek last week.
Bonneville Dam: More than 1,200 salmonid anglers with 179 adult and 8 jack summer Chinook, 22 steelhead and 15 sockeye were sampled last week at the Lower Columbia mainstem below Bonneville Dam, according to state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Green: Fishing for steelhead and cutthroat trout has been above average, according to staff at Auburn Sports and Marine. The cutthroat range between 16-22 inches at the largest, and the steelhead weigh between 6 and 8 pounds. A jig with a bobber has been a successful combination. Any combination of pink, blue, or both colors have worked when tipped with a piece of sand shrimp.
Skykomish: Continues to produce fairly decent steelhead fishing in the Reiter Pond section.
Lakes
American: Fishing has slowed down a bit, but fish are still being caught, per staff at Bill’s Boathouse. Rainbow trout and yellow perch have been the most common types of fish being caught. A 3-pound smallmouth bass was caught off the dock recently, as well. Worms have been working best for the bass and perch. Rainbow trout bait has been more of a toss-up, but worms have worked. The trout range from 10-15 inches.
Silver: A few largemouth bass have been caught off the dock at Kenley’s Silver Lake Resort on Tuesday morning, including a 19-incher. Rainbow trout are also still being caught. A worm with a bobber or Power Bait has been successful in catching the fish. If fishing in the afternoon, use a spoon or a spinner to reflect light from the sun.
Luke.Garza@thenewstribune.com
