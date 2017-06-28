Robert Portello takes in the beauty of Mount Rainier while hiking to the Fremont Lookout during his first visit to the national park. The trail to the lookout will be accessible Friday when the road to Sunrise opens.
Outdoors

June 28, 2017 10:27 AM

Mount Rainier hiking options are about to increase as 2 key roads prepare to open

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

Summer recreation options are about to expand at Mount Rainier National Park.

The roads to Sunrise and Mowich Lake are scheduled to open Friday, bringing the park’s infrastructure to full operation for the summer.

Sunrise is 6,400 feet above sea level, the highest point in the park that can be reached by car. The area offers numerous camping and hiking options including the popular Burroughs mountains and Fremont Lookout trails. The Sunrise road is already open for foot and bike traffic on days when road crews aren’t working on the road.

Mowich Lake is located at the end of a long dirt road and is an option for camping, accessing the Wonderland Trail and taking day hikes to places such as Tolmie Peak and Spray Park.

The road openings are weather dependent so park visitors are recommended to check conditions before heading to the mountain.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

