An MLB catcher was literally bowled over by this star softball player’s pitch

The Zeke End tournament at TCC wraps up
Annual Zeke-End shows basketball still important in Tacoma
Isaiah Thomas comes home to Tacoma for Zeke-End tournament
Isaiah Thomas 'Zeke-End' weekend tips off at TCC
Sumner four-star linebacker Ben Wilson announces college commitment
Tahoma's Ginny Mehl earns TNT female athlete of the year
Video: Mount Rainier's J.J. Young earns TNT male athlete of the year
University Place's Michael Putnam recaps final round at Erin Hills
TNT's Gregg Bell on what Seahawks accomplished in offseason practices
Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell on 'last day of school' before break, more

Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera struggled to catch heaters from Oklahoma softball ace Paige Parker before Parker threw the first pitch at the Royals game June 20. Courtesy of Oklahoma Athletics

