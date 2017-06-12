It’s U.S. Open week, and this golfing legend is still bashing Chambers Bay

It’s U.S. Open week in Wisconsin and one golfing legend took to Twitter to criticize the course – in University Place.
The world’s best golfers might be gearing up for the 117th edition of America’s historic championship at Erin Hills, but hall of famer Gary Player was still focused Monday on the 2015 Open and the “diabolic conditions of Chambers Bay.”
Player tweeted a statement directed at Chambers designer Robert Trent Jones Jr. after Jones was quoted in a Golf Digest article last week calling Player a “showboater.”
The ongoing war of words between the two can all be traced back to 2015 and the first U.S. Open in the Pacific Northwest.
Player made a special appearance at Chambers Bay to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his career grand slam. It was there that he joined many other golfers in criticism of the course and its uneven greens.
“This has been the most unpleasant golf tournament I’ve seen in my life,” Player said at the time. “I mean, the man who designed this golf course had to have had one leg shorter than the other.”
“Imagine, this is a public golf course,” Player continued. “This is where we try to encourage people to come out and play and get more people to play the game … It’s actually a tragedy.”
Fast forward to earlier this month. Golf Digest wrote a story looking back on the controversy and asked Jones to comment on Player’s critique.
“Gary Player wasn’t playing in the tournament,” Jones said in the piece. “I think Gary Player, as we all know him, is kind of a showboater. For whatever reason he chose to make those comments.”
Then came Monday, and Player’s response.
“You can imagine my surprise and bemusement,” Player wrote, “when reading the recent article by John Strege from Golf Digest in which Robert Trent Jones Jr. yet again raised my comments about the diabolical condition of Chambers Bay a few years ago at the U.S. Open.
“Those comments made two years ago about Chambers Bay were no doubt justified.”
Player went on to address Jones himself.
“Whilst he seems to be suffering from either amnesia or senility,” Player said of Jones, “I do wish he would come to peace with what happened during the U.S. Open and just get on with his life. It really is time to move on.”
Two years after Jordan Spieth’s thrilling win in the South Sound, it appears moving on may take awhile.
Kenny Via: 253-597-8651, @kenny_via
My very best to the all the players, fans and the USGA as the golf world comes to Erin Hills for the year’s 2nd Major. pic.twitter.com/VL3CKGHyOo— Gary Player (@garyplayer) June 12, 2017
