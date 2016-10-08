No. 6 Cascade Christian 82, Vashon Island 6: Cougars coach cringes over lopsided final score

Randy Davis wasn’t going to tell his Cascade Christian football team not to play hard.
He’ll take sixth-ranked Cascade Christian’s 82-6 1A Nisqually League victory over visiting Vashon Island, but he took it cringing.
“I feel bad,” Davis said. “We would have been happy leaving with the halftime score. But I told them in the second half, ‘I’m not going to tell you to just lay down. I want you to play hard.’ You have to play this game hard. You have to.”
Cascade Christian (6-0) scored 12 touchdowns and played the entire second half with the 40-point running clock rule.
Considering the situation surrounding fellow private school Archbishop Murphy in the 2A/1A Cascade Conference, the teams forfeiting to it, and the national attention it has brought toward the fairness of private vs. public in high school sports, Davis was concerned after Saturday’s lopsided win about the perception of the final score.
Vashon (0-6) coach Clay Eastly, who is in his first year back with the program, said the final score wasn’t because Cascade Christian is a private school and Vashon is a public school.
“I’ve coached against Randy for years, I’ve known him for a while – great guy. And he was not trying to run the score up,” Eastly said. “We weren’t tackling. That’s the reality.
“We were overmatched. But not because they are a private school. We were overmatched because we are really young and we got a late start to the season.”
Eastly took over just before the first practices of the season after last year’s coach, Brynie Robinson, resigned after suffering injuries from a car crash.
Cascade Christian’s Tyquan Coleman took the first play of the game 69 yards for a touchdown. Jake Nielsen scored on a 27-yard run on its third offensive play.
The Cougars led 27-0 in the first quarter before Bryce Hoisington – who last year set the state’s single-season 11-man rushing record with 2,929 yards and 32 touchdowns – returned a kick 83 yards to the Cascade Christian 1 yard line. His brother, Connor Hoisington, scored three plays later.
Bryce Hoisington was helped off the field early in the second quarter with an ankle injury. He finished with eight carries for minus-2 yards.
Eastly said Hoisington has dealt with the ankle injury all season. And he’s running behind a younger and more inexperienced offensive line. Hoisington was selected the 1A state player of the year by the Associated Press last year.
“We chose not to run him out there in the second half,” Eastly said. “We could have, but we chose not to because the rest of the season will have more realistic games for us than this one.”
Cascade Christian was without three of its top running backs to injuries – Madden Tobeck, Zach Bartolome and Evan Patrick.
But Coleman has filled in. He finished with three carries for 97 yards and two rushing touchdowns and he also caught three passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Parker Johnson was 8 of 12 passing for 238 yards – all in the first half. And Austin Carder caught four passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns.
Cascade Christian has six players on its roster listed at 200 pounds or heavier, and one over 220. Five different players scored a rushing touchdown and its final score came from 5-foot-6, 155-pound freshmen Tyler Wissing on a run up the middle in the fourth quarter.
“I didn’t want the score to be like that at all,” Davis said. “I feel bad because (Eastly) is a good man and he’ll get that program back.”
VASHON ISLAND
6
0
0
0
—
6
NO. 6 CASCADE CHRISTIAN
27
27
21
7
—
82
CC – Tyquan Coleman 69 run (kick failed)
CC – Jake Nielsen 27 run (Brady Collins kick)
CC – Coleman 13 pass from Parker Johnson (Collins kick)
V – Connor Hoisington 1 run (run failed)
CC – Coleman 57 pass from Johnson (Collins kick)
CC – Nielsen 24 run (Collins kick)
CC – Austin Carder 65 pass from Parker Johnson (Collins kick)
CC – Coleman 19 run (Collins kick)
CC – Carder 47 pass from Johnson (kick failed)
CC – Marcus Austin 40 run (Collins kick)
CC – Austin 53 punt return (Collins kick)
CC – Sean Hussey 41 run (Collins kick)
CC – Tyler Wissing 49 run (Collins kick)
RUSHING – Vashon Island: Elijah Nichelson 13-40; Connor Hoisington 10-20; Bryce Hoisington 8-(-2). Cascade Christian: Tyquan Coleman 3-97; Jake Nielsen 6-91; Tyler Wissing 2-55; Sean Hussey 1-41; Marcus Austin 1-40.
PASSING – Vashon Island: Grady Earle 2-4-1-20; Connor Hoisington 1-4-0-10. Cascade Christian: Parker Johnson 8-12-0-238.
RECEIVING – Vashon Island: Will Hennessey Jake Carman 1-14; 1-10; Sol Dehnert 1-6. . Cascade Christian: Austin Carder 4-164; Tyquan Coleman 3-75.
