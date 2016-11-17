Neah Bay routs Tacoma Baptist, 66-26, to advance to 2A semis

Neah Bay quarterback Rwehabura Munyagi dashes out of the grasp of Tacoma Baptist defender P.J. Talen to score a first-half touchdown to make the score 22-0 in favor of the Red Devils. Photo taken in Tacoma on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.
Tacoma Baptist receiver Dustin Lirazan catches a second-half touchdown pass against Cameron Buzzell of Neah Bay. Photo taken in Tacoma on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.
Caleb Curry slaps hands with Tacoma Baptist teammates during pre-game introductions. Photo taken in Tacoma on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.
Neah Bay cornerback Cole Svec intercepts a pass in front of Tacoma Baptist receiver Doug Stone near the end of the first half. Photo taken in Tacoma on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.
Despite having little to cheer about in a 66-26 loss, Tacoma Baptist fans hung in there on a cold night. Photo taken in Tacoma on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.
Neah Bay quarterback Rwehabura Munyagi flings a pass for a long gain after escaping pressure by Tacoma Baptist. Photo taken in Tacoma on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.
Neah Bay coach Tony McCauley, left, kept his game face on throughout the Red Devils' rout of Tacoma Baptist. Photo taken in Tacoma on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.
Tacoma Baptist quarterback P.J. Talen escapes the rush. Photo taken in Tacoma on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.
Prior to the game, the Crusaders took a moment for reflection in the Mount Tahoma High locker room. Photo taken in Tacoma on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.
Red Devils receiver Cole Svec rips off one of several long gains on the evening as Tacoma Baptist's Dalen Wilber pursues. Photo taken in Tacoma on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.
Tacoma Baptist coach Tim Rasmussen gets a pre-game snuggle from his daughter, Emmalee, who turned five on Thursday. Photo taken in Tacoma on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.
Neah Bay quarterback Rwehabura Munyagi scores another TD in the second half. Photo taken in Tacoma on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.
Tacoma Baptist quarterback P.J. Talen leaps for extra yardage only to get sandwiched by Neah Bay defenders in the first half. Photo taken in Tacoma on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.
Disappointment shows on the face of Tacoma Baptist's Jeremiah Lynn, left, after the Crusaders lost 66-26 in the @B quarterfinals. Photo taken in Tacoma on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.
