Sumner's Connor Wedington signs with Stanford University

Jefferson coach Joe Townsend and bowler Kaylee Pollard discuss Jefferson's 4A district title win over South Kitsap; while Wilson coach Ken Richardson and bowler Sierra Berry revel in the Rams' 3A district title.
Diallo scored 26 points, contributed to ninth-ranked Curtis’ suffocating team defense and helped lift the Vikings to a 60-51 home victory against Emerald Ridge on Friday. The win clinched at least a share of the 4A South Puget Sound League title for the Vikings — for the third year in a row.
Lincoln pulled away from Tacoma-rival Wilson with a 66-55 home victory on Wednesday to stay undefeated (16-0) and move a step closer toward its fifth consecutive league title. But is it ready for the giants of the Metro League — Nathan Hale, Garfield and Rainier Beach?
Luke Lovelady had 21 points, seven rebounds, six blocks and six assists in top-ranked Life Christian’s 66-35 victory against visiting Ilwaco on Tuesday to secure the Eagles their third consecutive 2B Pacific title and their 41st consecutive win against a league opponent.
Sophomore post JaQuaya Miller scored 14 points and junior guard Morgan Gary added 10 to help lead the No. 4-ranked Chargers to a 50-33 victory over No. 3 Kentlake on Friday at Kentridge High School. The victory gave the Chargers a season split with the Falcons, who beat Kentridge, 52-45, on Dec. 16. It was the first league loss, and only the second loss of the season for the Kentlake.