Signing day: Steilacoom’s vaunted air attack includes three WRs signing letters of intent

7 a.m. – Steilacoom High School
Maybe it should change its name to Steilacoom Wide Receiver School.
The Sentinels had three wide receivers sign letters of intent to play college football, including Marques Hampton Jr. to Eastern Washington University, on Wednesday morning as part of national signing day.
La’Jon Enis-Carter signed with Western Oregon and Isaiah Hampton, Marques’ cousin, signed with Linfield.
“Without these guys, I don’t think I would be here today,” said Marques, a two-time News Tribune All-Area selection. “They pushed me every day.”
Steilacoom coach Rich Lane scrambled to put the signing ceremony together. He never had to in his eight years at Corcoran High School in California.
“We brought something that I don’t think this school has had which was a really vaunted air attack,” Lane said. “This was an amazing group of kids.”
Steilacoom threw for 2,645 yards, with Hampton having 73 catches for 969 yards and 13 touchdowns and Enis-Carter catching 52 passes for 877 yards and 11 touchdowns, as the Sentinels reached the 2A state playoffs.
Marques, Isaiah and Anthony Leiato have played together since the third grade. And he and Leiato will continue playing together since Leiato signed to play as a safety-linebacker hybrid at Eastern.
“I like blitzing a lot,” Leiato said. “So hopefully I get to do a little bit of that.”
That sounds much like his older brother. Fotu Leiato graduated from Steilacoom two years ago and is now playing at the University of Oregon.
TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677
@TJCotterill
Comments