Signing day: Eight Lakes athletes sign letters of intent; three to EWU

This had almost always been a dream of hers, Sariah Keister said.
“I always wanted to be able to go play college ball,” Keister said.
And on Wednesday she signed her national letter of intent to play women’s soccer next year at Eastern Washington University. But she also said she’s got a couple things the Eagles can look forward to with bringing her on board.
“My speed and quickness,” the Lakes High School senior said.
Keister isn’t the only one from Lakes taking their athleticism to EWU.
So is Cale Lindsay and Xavier Banner – who are both heading to Eastern to play linebacker after playing alongside each other on the Lakes defense in their back-to-back runs to at least the 3A state playoffs.
Eight athletes in total were honored after school at Lakes on Wednesday on national signing day.
Daeon Hudson and Melvin Miller will continue playing together at Central Washington next year, Dedrian Milligan is heading to Mt. San Antonio College and Tracey Reynolds to Idaho State. Kameron Carey signed his letter of intent to play soccer at UC-Davis.
For Lindsay, a two-time first-team TNT All-Area selection, this has been his dream since kindergarten.
He was the 3A Pierce County League’s front-seven player of the year.
“I dreamed about playing college football when I was a kid,” Lindsay said. “Time few by so fast and now it’s this moment, right now, happening all at once. It’s a big shock.”
Banner, who is the younger brother of NFL-draft hopeful Zach Banner, a Lakes grad who was a first-team all-Pac 12 left tackle for USC, said he didn’t imagine college football as a possibility until the middle of his junior year.
“Just putting in all of the work – it feels good to have it pay off,” Xavier Banner said.
Lakes used him as a left tackle this year because of injuries. Maybe EWU will, too?
“No, no,” Banner laughed. “I’ll stick to linebacker.”
Lindsay said they also ruled out him trying to play tight end on offense – a position he was just as productive at with Lakes.
“My position coach, Coach (Josh) Fetter, when I went there for Junior day was like, ‘Stay away from the offense, they don’t like you,’” Lindsay said.
