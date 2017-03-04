Nathan Hale wins boys 3A state championship after 68-51 win against Garfield

Nathan Hale players, including Michael Porter Jr. (center), celebrate their win. Nathan Hale played Garfield in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Nathan Hale’s Michael Porter Jr. slams a decisive dunk home then went on to celebrate with teammates after the 3A boys State Championship game between Nathan Hale and Garfield High Schools at the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17. Nathan Hale won 68-51 to win the title.
Nathan Hale coach Brandon Roy , right, celebrates Nathan Hale’s winning the state title with players after a 3A boys State Championship game between Nathan Hale and Garfield High Schools at the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17.
Nathan Hale’s splits the Garfield defense for a score P.J. Fuller during the 3A boys State Championship game between Nathan Hale and Garfield High Schools at the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17. Garfield led at half 29-26 over the favored Raiders.
Nathan Hale’s Michael Porter Jr., has the ball stripped by Garfield’s J’Raan Brooks during the 3A boys State Championship game between Nathan Hale and Garfield High Schools at the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17.Garfield led at half 29-26.
Nathan Hale fans revel in the 68-51 win of their team at the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17.
The Nathan Hale bench erupts after a dunk by Michael Porter Jr. during the 3A boys State Championship game between Nathan Hale and Garfield High Schools at the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17. Nathan Hale won 68-51.
Nathan Hale’s Michael Porter Jr. (1) goes up for a shot in the third quarter. Nathan Hale played Garfield in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Nathan Hale’s star Michael Porter Jr., was held in check during the first half by a stifling defense and this foul by Garfields Daejon Davis during the 3A boys State Championship game between Nathan Hale and Garfield High Schools at the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17. Garfield led at half 29-26 over the favored Raiders.
Garfield’s Mehki Metcalf (10) dives after a loose ball in the second quarter. Nathan Hale played Garfield in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Nathan Hale’s Michael Porter Jr. (1) and Garfield’s Curtis Walker (13) fight for a rebound in the second quarter. Nathan Hale played Garfield in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Michael Porter Jr. (1) goes up for a dunk in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. Nathan Hale played Garfield in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Nathan Hale’s PJ Fuller shoots but is fouled by Garfield’s Daejon Davis (2) in the fourth quarter. Nathan Hale played Garfield in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Nathan Hale’s Michael Porter Jr. (1) dunks in the third quarter. Nathan Hale played Garfield in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Nathan Hale’s Jontay Porter attempts a block as Garfield’s Jaylen Nowell (5) shoots in the fourth quarter. Nathan Hale played Garfield in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Nathan Hale’s PJ Fuller (3) celebrates with Michael Porter Jr. in the final seconds of Nathan Hale’s win. Nathan Hale played Garfield in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Nathan Hale’s Michael Porter Jr. watches and waits his turn as teammate P.J. Fuller cuts a piece of net after the the 3A boys State Championship game between Nathan Hale and Garfield High Schools at the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17.
Nathan Hale’s Tre’Var Holland saves a ball from going out of bounds as Garfield’s Edward Turner looks on during the 3A boys State Championship game between Nathan Hale and Garfield High Schools at the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17. Garfield led at half 29-26 over the favored Raiders.
Nathan Hale’s Michael Porter Jr., P.J. Fuller during the 3A boys State Championship game between Nathan Hale and Garfield High Schools at the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17.
Nathan Hale’s Tre’Var Holland celebrates during the 3A boys State Championship game between Nathan Hale and Garfield High Schools at the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17.
Nathan Hale players cut down the net after their win against Garfield. Nathan Hale played Garfield in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Brandon Roy kisses his daughter, Mariah Roy, 8, while celebrating Nathan Hale’s win. Nathan Hale played Garfield in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Players meet with coach Brandon Roy (right) for a team huddle before celebrating their win. Nathan Hale played Garfield in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Michael Porter Jr. cuts down the net following Nathan Hale’s win. Nathan Hale played Garfield in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Gabriel Ladd, 7, kisses the trophy as Nathan Hale players prepare to pose for a photo following their win. Nathan Hale played Garfield in a basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
