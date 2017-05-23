THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S 2017 ALL-AREA BOYS SOCCER TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Nick Iregui, Charles Wright, sr. — 90 goals in four years of varsity soccer (71 matches). And led the Tarries to back-to-back 1A Nisqually League titles and a trip to the state quarterfinals. Heading to Westminster College in Pennsylvania next year.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Joel Lindberg, Todd Beamer — In his second season as the head boys soccer coach, Lindberg has led the Titans to the 4A state semifinals for the second time in school history and first time since 2008 after winning the 4A NPSL Olympic title. Team didn’t make the postseason last year.
FORWARDS
Briskans Shibale, Mount Rainier, sr. – Sure, he struggled to find the back of the net to begin the season. But still finished with 12 goals and two assists and led the Rams to state for the third consecutive year.
Erik De Anda, Auburn Mountainview, sr. – Lions were 8-1-2 with De Anda, and 1-5 after he was lost to a season-ending ACL tear. Still earned 4A NPSL Olympic MVP with 15 goals and five assists in 11 games.
Kyle Casey, Bellarmine Prep, sr. – Earned 4A SPSL offensive player of the year and the leader of the Lions team that scored in bunches. Finished the season with 22 goals and nine assists.
MIDFIELDERS
J.J. Allen, Todd Beamer, jr. – How did leaving the Crossfire Academy paid off? How about his most memorable soccer season he’s had, Allen said. He has 18 goals and seven assists and Titans are in the state semifinals.
Mason Haubrich, Peninsula, sr. – 3A SSC co-MVP had nine goals and two assists in Seahawks’ state run. “A great kid to coach. He has scored some big goals for us and he got the ball moving so others can score,” his coach said.
Stephen Murray, Sumner, sr. – Left the Sounders Academy to play his senior year for the state-bound Spartans. Had 12 goals and four assists in 15 games. “Best midfielder we played against all year,” one coach said.
Brayan Torres, Puyallup, sr. – Back-to-back All-Area selection. Torres is a smooth midfielder for four-time 4A SPSL champion Puyallup, which reached state six consecutive years. Had five goals with three assists.
Charlie Wilcox, Tahoma, sr. – One coach on Wilcox: “Easily one of the best all-around players I have ever coached against.” Wilcox can strike a goal from 40 yards out or lock down the opponent’s best player. Had seven goals and 11 assists.
DEFENDERS
Kendall Burks, Stadium, jr. – He’s reason the Tigers could get away with three defenders on their way to a 17-0-0 record entering state. 3A PCL defensive player of the year also scored seven goals. “He is hands down the best defender in high school soccer,” his coach said.
Luke Gregg, Todd Beamer, sr. – Big, physical centerback for the Titans leads from the back and cleans up every mistake. Beamer has allowed 13 goals in 19 matches (and he scored OT game-winner in state quarterfinal).
GOALKEEPER
Matteo Del Giudice, Olympia, sr. – A vocal leader for the Bears, who made the state tournament and earned the district’s No. 1 seed improbably after starting the season 4-10-2. Part of five shutouts.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards – Logan Barker, Stadium, sr.; Keegan Boyd, Steilacoom, sr.; Ethan Carlson, Puyallup, jr.; Robbie Guyer, Tahoma, so.; Nestor Rodriguez, Mount Tahoma, sr.; Angel Trejo-Delgado, Decatur, sr.
Midfielders – Devon Castro, Spanaway Lake, sr.; Billy Chissoe, Charles Wright, jr.; Gilbert De La Luz, Franklin Pierce, jr.; Manav Gill, Kentwood, jr.; Mason Rudolph, Kentwood, sr.; Nick Phillips, Sumner, sr.; Chase Tovey, Gig Harbor, sr.; Austin Stafford, Todd Beamer, sr.; Alex Whiting, Curtis, sr.; Paul Wadsworth, Stadium, sr.;
Defenders – Tommy Martin, Bellarmine Prep, sr.; Tanner Doyle, Kentridge, sr.; Josh Lee, Curtis, sr.; Jack Sluys, Gig Harbor, sr.
Goalkeepers – Andy Starkel, Auburn Riverside, sr.; Alex Weaver, Mount Rainier, jr.
TJ Cotterill
