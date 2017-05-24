1A Nisqually League 2017 all-league high school baseball teams

2017 Nisqually All-League Baseball
Co-Most Valuable Players – Brock Wrolstad, Seattle Christian; Tyler Fox, Cascade Christian
Coach of the Year: Craig Wrolstad, Seattle Christian
Sportsmanship Award: Charles Wright Academy
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher – Alex Evenson, Seattle Christian, sr.; Austin Carder, Cascade Christian, sr.
Catcher – Tanner Carle, Cascade Christian, sr.
Infield – Matthew Lew, Bellevue Christian, sr.; Chad Adams, Cascade Christian, sr.; Henry Lenaburg, Charles Wright, jr.; Ashton Dulfer, Vashon Island, sr.; Cole Forde, Seattle Christian, sr.
Outfield – Jack Hannah, Cascade Christian, sr.; Josh Mears, Seattle Christian, soph.; Nicholas Bartels, Cascade Christian, sr.
Designated hitter – Trent Paulson, Bellevue Christian, fr.
Utility – Daniel Teramoto, Bellevue Christian, jr.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher – Hunter Woodstock, Charles Wright, jr.; Eric Kats, Bellevue Christian, jr.; Joey Russell, Cascade Christian, jr.
Catcher – Shane Merritt, Seattle Christian, jr.
Infield – Anthony Lundberg, Charles Wright, jr.; Bryce Beaty, Vashon Island, sr.; Connor Knack, Bellevue Christian, soph.; Peter Besel, Bellevue Christian, sr.; Connor O’Brien, Cascade Christian, jr.
Outfield – Tyler Lowell, Vashon Island, soph.; Levi Myer, Vashon Island, jr.; Alex Meadowcroft, Charles Wright, jr.; Trevor Clute, Seattle Christian, soph.
Designated hitter – Noah Fields, Charles Wright, jr.
Utility – Keaton Banister, Seattle Christian, fr.
