Curtis volleyball wrote it down – they’d like to get back to championship-form

Kasey Woodruff, Haley Morton discuss Curtis volleyball's undefeated start to season Curtis volleyball is off to a 9-0 start behind senior libero Kasey Woodruff, a Western Washington University commit, and setter Haley Morton. They led the Vikings to the title at the Sumner Invitational Tournament on Saturday. Curtis volleyball is off to a 9-0 start behind senior libero Kasey Woodruff, a Western Washington University commit, and setter Haley Morton. They led the Vikings to the title at the Sumner Invitational Tournament on Saturday. t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

