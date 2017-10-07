Curtis volleyball wrote it down – they’d like to get back to championship-form

More Videos

Highlights from Bethel's 38-35 comeback win over Stadium on game-winning FG 4:59

Highlights from Bethel's 38-35 comeback win over Stadium on game-winning FG

Eatonville coach Gavin Kralik discusses pivotal win over River Ridge 1:51

Eatonville coach Gavin Kralik discusses pivotal win over River Ridge

Tahoma QB Conner Lambro discusses 38-20 win over Kentlake 0:49

Tahoma QB Conner Lambro discusses 38-20 win over Kentlake

Kentwood's Justin Seiber, Hazen's Jaxon Ingram and Kennedy Catholic's Sam Huard are NPSL's prolific passers 1:40

Kentwood's Justin Seiber, Hazen's Jaxon Ingram and Kennedy Catholic's Sam Huard are NPSL's prolific passers

High-tech firm says Tacoma could become 'a primary hiring place' 1:49

High-tech firm says Tacoma could become "a primary hiring place"

Pete Carroll on status of Prosise, Lane, Jefferson and more for Sunday 2:29

Pete Carroll on status of Prosise, Lane, Jefferson and more for Sunday

Tragic death of student rocks Peninsula High 1:25

Tragic death of student rocks Peninsula High

Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens 1:17

Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens

Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace 1:30

Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace

Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council 1:13

Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council

  • Kasey Woodruff, Haley Morton discuss Curtis volleyball's undefeated start to season

    Curtis volleyball is off to a 9-0 start behind senior libero Kasey Woodruff, a Western Washington University commit, and setter Haley Morton. They led the Vikings to the title at the Sumner Invitational Tournament on Saturday.

Curtis volleyball is off to a 9-0 start behind senior libero Kasey Woodruff, a Western Washington University commit, and setter Haley Morton. They led the Vikings to the title at the Sumner Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
Curtis volleyball is off to a 9-0 start behind senior libero Kasey Woodruff, a Western Washington University commit, and setter Haley Morton. They led the Vikings to the title at the Sumner Invitational Tournament on Saturday. t.cotterill@thenewstribune.com

High School Sports

Curtis volleyball wrote it down – they’d like to get back to championship-form

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

October 07, 2017 6:25 PM

Michael Miller says it was a girl he met in college 20 years ago who first got him to consider moving from Texas to Washington.

“And in the 90s you had the grunge movement in Seattle with Nirvana and Pearl Jam. So I was like, ‘Heck yeah I’ll move to Seattle,’” he said.

He’s got Curtis High School’s volleyball team rock-and-rolling, too.

In four years, Miller has coached the Vikings to a 4A state championship, a runner-up finish, semifinal appearance and last year the quarterfinals. Curtis didn’t make it to state the year before he took over in 2013.

And this year Curtis is 9-0 and sitting atop a 4A South Puget Sound League that has produced five of the past six state champions.

It has one player taller than 6 feet, instead relying on defense, passing and grind-it-out rallies led by Western Washington University-bound libero and two-time TNT All-Area selection Kasey Woodruff.

Curtis cruised past Mount Si in the title match, 25-12, 25-18, at the Sumner Invitational Tournament on Saturday at Sumner High School after beating Peninsula in the first round and Sumner in the semifinals. Mt. Si beat Mt. Rainier in the other semifinal and Bonney Lake in the first round.

“We may not be the biggest, we may not be the fastest and we don’t hit the hardest, but we play together,” said Miller, wearing a surfer cap. “And that’s huge. We trust each other. We know where each other is on the floor and we execute.”

The Vikings are more focused than a year ago, when they were coming off the school’s first state championship.

How so?

Miller had them write their goals on pieces of paper before the season.

“And every single one of us said league champs and district champs and most of us put top four in state,” Curtis’ senior setter Haley Morton said. “We’ve all had the same mentality, same goal since Day One.”

“And because we all have the same goals, that’s why we’ve been so connected and jelling so well,” Woodruff added. “We’ve set a higher standard than last year and we’ve just kind of grown as a team.”

Morton and Woodruff have embodied Curtis’ team identity. They want long rallies, wearing opponents out with endurance, defense and opportunistic attacks and they’ve been two of Curtis’ best players while playing positions that aren’t considered the most glamorous.

“We want long rallies,” Woodruff said. “That’s what we’ve practiced all season is preparing for long rallies and going all out. That’s how we tire teams out and those long rallies are momentum changers.”

Like on Saturday. Curtis was tied with Mount Si at 17-17 in the second set (tournament play is decided in two sets, as opposed to the three set victories needed in season matches) before ending the invitational on an 8-1 run.

“I think I was nine when I played outside hitter and setter,” Morton said. “But I knew I was never going to be a hitter because I was too ...

“Short!” Woodruff interjected. “Me, too!”

Morton is 5-foot-7 and Woodruff is 5-foot-6 (but 5-7 in volleyball shoes, she says).

But Curtis certainly has some rally-ending hitters, too. Seniors Yorke and Rikki Doss are the outsides and sophomore Kayla Skipworth has been a team-leader in kills, too, as Curtis comes off wins over defending 2A state champion Tumwater, a five-set win over Bellarmine Prep and a win last week over defending 4A SPSL champion Puyallup.

Last year, Curtis upset state-favorite West Valley of Yakima in the first round, but then lost in the quarterfinals against Kentwood.

“Normally hitters get a lot of credit for stuff,” Woodruff said. “And I’m OK with that because they are ultimately the ones who have to finish the job. But it’s definitely a team effort we have here.”

Miller was an outside hitter, himself, back when he attended at Denison High School in Texas. He converted from football after he had moved there from a smaller school. He stated playing competitively when he was 16 and then eventually played club volleyball at North Texas University.

One of his teammates asked if he’d be interested in coaching and it stuck. His first gig in Washington was coaching for Holy Names Academy in Seattle.

When he interviewed at Curtis in 2012, he told athletic director Terry Jenks, “I’m here to win a state championship.”

“And he was like, ‘Hey, you know you said that and a lot of coaches want it, but the first year you get second in state and then you won state,’” Miller said.

And this team would like to get back there this year.

TJ Cotterill: 253-597-8677

@TJCotterill

