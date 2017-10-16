Coaches poll: Updated state high school volleyball rankings, Oct. 16

Rankings compiled by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association
CLASS 4A
1. Auburn Riverside
2. Mead
3. West Valley of Yakima
4. Curtis
5. Skyline
6. Gonzaga Prep
7. Puyallup
8. Richland
9. Camas
10. Lake Stevens
CLASS 3A
1. Eastside Catholic
2. Ferndale
3. Mercer Island
4. Gig Harbor
5. Mt. Spokane
6. Bellevue
7. Capital
8. Prairie
9. Bonney Lake
10. Roosevelt
CLASS 2A
1. Burlington-Edison
2. Archbishop Murphy
3. White River
4. Woodland
5. Tumwater
6. North Kitsap
7. Lynden
8. Pullman
9. Black Hills
10. Ellensburg
CLASS 1A
1. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls
2. Cascade of Leavenwoth
3. Lynden Christian
4. King’s
5. Connell
6. Castle Rock
7. Freeman
8. Granger
9. South Whidbey
10. Cascade Christian
CLASS 2B
1. Napavine
2. Kalama
3. Mossyrock
4. Life Christian
5. Northwest Christian of Lacey
6. Northwest Christian of Colbert
7. Colfax
8. LaConner
9. Brewster
10. Toutle Lake
CLASS 1B
1. Oakesdale
2. Pomeroy
3. Quilcene
4. Almira/Coulee-Hartline
5. Selkirk
6. Colton
7. Rainier Christian
8. Wilson Creek
9. Entiat
10. Lopez
