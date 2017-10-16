Coaches poll: Updated state high school volleyball rankings, Oct. 16

Tides' Ceci Rollins (10) blocks a pass by Cougars' Teagan Jones (10) during the Gig Harbor (5-1 SSC 3A) vs Capital (6-0 SSC 3A) volleyball match Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Gig Harbor High School. This is a 1st vs 2nd place matchup that the Tides win 3-1. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com