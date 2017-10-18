Peninsula midfielder Kaycee Lovell (9) battles Gig Harbor's Alyssa Gray (14) for the ball during the Gig Harbor vs Peninsula soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in a battle of first versus second place in the Class 3A South Sound Conference. The Tides win 4-1.
Peninsula midfielder Kaycee Lovell (9) battles Gig Harbor's Alyssa Gray (14) for the ball during the Gig Harbor vs Peninsula soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in a battle of first versus second place in the Class 3A South Sound Conference. The Tides win 4-1. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com
Peninsula midfielder Kaycee Lovell (9) battles Gig Harbor's Alyssa Gray (14) for the ball during the Gig Harbor vs Peninsula soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in a battle of first versus second place in the Class 3A South Sound Conference. The Tides win 4-1. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

High School Sports

TNT high school girls soccer rankings, Oct. 18

By Aaron Lommers

Contributing writer

October 18, 2017 2:01 PM

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER RANKINGS

Records entering Oct. 18

ICYMI: Makenzie Burks keeps scoring and undefeated Stadium keeps playing ‘beautiful brand of soccer’

Class 4A

1. Central Valley (10-0-0)

2. Kennedy Catholic (1-0-2)

3. Issaquah (13-1-0)

4. Puyallup (11-0-3)

5. Skyline (11-2-0)

6. Jackson (10-1-0)

7. Richland (12-3-0)

8. Wenatchee (11-2-0)

9. Enumclaw (10-2-1)

10. Sumner (9-2-2)

Class 3A

1. Kamiakin (14-0-0)

2. Stadium (12-0-0)

3. Mercer Island (10-1-1)

4. Bonney Lake (11-2-0)

5. Gig Harbor (11-2-0)

6. Ingraham (12-2-0)

7. Snohomish (10-2-2)

8. Seattle Prep (10-2-1)

9. Mountain View (8-3-2)

10. Roosevelt (8-5-1)

Class 2A

1. White River (13-0-0)

2. Black Hills (11-2-0)

3. Liberty of Issaquah (9-2-1)

4. Bellingham (11-2-1)

5. Selah (11-2-0)

6. Ellensburg (9-3-0)

7. Fife (9-2-2)

8. Columbia River (10-2-1)

9. Archbishop Murphy (9-3-2)

10. Cedarcrest (9-1-3)

Class 1A

1. Cascade-Leavenworth (12-0-1)

2. Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls (14-1-0)

3. Cascade Christian (11-1-1)

4. Klahowya (12-1-0)

5. Montesano (10-1-0)

6. Overlake (12-1-1)

7. Freeman (9-2-0)

8. La Salle (10-1-0)

9. Warden (11-2-0)

10. Seattle Academy (10-1-3)

Class 2B/1B

1. Brewster (12-0-0)

2. Liberty Bell (11-2-0)

3. Life Christian (9-2-0)

4. Adna (10-2-0)

5. Friday Harbor (11-2-1)

6. La Conner (8-3-0)

7. Northwest Christian (7-4-0)

8. Kalama (9-4-0)

9. Ocosta (8-5-0)

10. St. George’s (7-3-1)

preps@thenewstribune.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'It's not often you get to be part of a perfect season': Stadium soccer enjoying it

    Makenzie Burks, Ella Nadeau and coach Adam Becker of the Stadium High School girls soccer team discuss the second-ranked Tigers' win over No. 4 Bonney Lake to improve to 12-0-0 on the season.

'It's not often you get to be part of a perfect season': Stadium soccer enjoying it

'It's not often you get to be part of a perfect season': Stadium soccer enjoying it 2:23

'It's not often you get to be part of a perfect season': Stadium soccer enjoying it
Cascade Christian's Tyquan Coleman, Randy Davis discuss win over Charles Wright 1:38

Cascade Christian's Tyquan Coleman, Randy Davis discuss win over Charles Wright
Sound defense methodical offense keep No. 8 Timberline undefeated at Gig Harbor 3:05

Sound defense methodical offense keep No. 8 Timberline undefeated at Gig Harbor

View More Video