TNT high school girls soccer rankings, Oct. 18

THE NEWS TRIBUNE’S HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER RANKINGS
Records entering Oct. 18
ICYMI: Makenzie Burks keeps scoring and undefeated Stadium keeps playing ‘beautiful brand of soccer’
Class 4A
1. Central Valley (10-0-0)
2. Kennedy Catholic (1-0-2)
3. Issaquah (13-1-0)
4. Puyallup (11-0-3)
5. Skyline (11-2-0)
6. Jackson (10-1-0)
7. Richland (12-3-0)
8. Wenatchee (11-2-0)
9. Enumclaw (10-2-1)
10. Sumner (9-2-2)
Class 3A
1. Kamiakin (14-0-0)
2. Stadium (12-0-0)
3. Mercer Island (10-1-1)
4. Bonney Lake (11-2-0)
5. Gig Harbor (11-2-0)
6. Ingraham (12-2-0)
7. Snohomish (10-2-2)
8. Seattle Prep (10-2-1)
9. Mountain View (8-3-2)
10. Roosevelt (8-5-1)
Class 2A
1. White River (13-0-0)
2. Black Hills (11-2-0)
3. Liberty of Issaquah (9-2-1)
4. Bellingham (11-2-1)
5. Selah (11-2-0)
6. Ellensburg (9-3-0)
7. Fife (9-2-2)
8. Columbia River (10-2-1)
9. Archbishop Murphy (9-3-2)
10. Cedarcrest (9-1-3)
Class 1A
1. Cascade-Leavenworth (12-0-1)
2. Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls (14-1-0)
3. Cascade Christian (11-1-1)
4. Klahowya (12-1-0)
5. Montesano (10-1-0)
6. Overlake (12-1-1)
7. Freeman (9-2-0)
8. La Salle (10-1-0)
9. Warden (11-2-0)
10. Seattle Academy (10-1-3)
Class 2B/1B
1. Brewster (12-0-0)
2. Liberty Bell (11-2-0)
3. Life Christian (9-2-0)
4. Adna (10-2-0)
5. Friday Harbor (11-2-1)
6. La Conner (8-3-0)
7. Northwest Christian (7-4-0)
8. Kalama (9-4-0)
9. Ocosta (8-5-0)
10. St. George’s (7-3-1)
preps@thenewstribune.com
Comments