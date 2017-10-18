TNT high school girls soccer rankings, Oct. 18

Peninsula midfielder Kaycee Lovell (9) battles Gig Harbor's Alyssa Gray (14) for the ball during the Gig Harbor vs Peninsula soccer match at Roy Anderson Field in Purdy, Wash., Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in a battle of first versus second place in the Class 3A South Sound Conference. The Tides win 4-1. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com