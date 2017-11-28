Woodinville’s ‘Dark Side’ defense turns the lights out on offenses

More Videos 2:43 Highlights as Woodinville shuts out Sumner, 10-0, in state semifinals Pause 9:01 The News Tribune's 2017 All-Area Football Team 4:25 Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop 2:35 Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting 0:27 Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief? 2:27 New northbound I-5 alignment, reopening of Exit 133 in time for holidays 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 0:43 Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle speak after the Huskies' 77-70 win over UC Davis 2:33 Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor out for year, Cliff Avril surgery 0:46 Driving into tree while having sex gains man spotlight, yet another court appearance Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Woodinville HS free safety Nash Fouch explains the meaning behind the defense's 'Dark Side' nickname Built in the same model as Central Washington University where coach Wayne Maxwell played collegiately, the Falcons play fast, fearless and aggressive. Built in the same model as Central Washington University where coach Wayne Maxwell played collegiately, the Falcons play fast, fearless and aggressive. Todd Milles tmilles@thenewstribune.com

Built in the same model as Central Washington University where coach Wayne Maxwell played collegiately, the Falcons play fast, fearless and aggressive. Todd Milles tmilles@thenewstribune.com